U.S. natgas futures little changed as falling output offset demand decline

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Friday as forecasts for warmer weather, rising cooling demand and a continued slowdown in output offset the drop in exports due to demand destruction from the novel coronavirus. In Europe, gas prices are falling toward zero as stockpiles fill quickly after a warm winter and demand destruction from the pandemic. European buyers started canceling U.S. LNG cargoes in April for delivery in June. Analysts expect those buyers will cancel dozens of additional cargoes over the summer since U.S. gas forwards are trading higher than European benchmarks through at least September. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.709 per million British thermal units at 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT). For the week, the front-month was up about 4% after falling about 10% in the prior week. Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 27% and 54% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back once governments lift travel restrictions. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As the weather warms with the coming of summer and consumers crank up their air conditioners, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 79.0 bcfd this week to 79.7 bcfd next week and 81.4 bcfd in early June. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.7 bcfd in April and 4.7 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March. U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.6 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 22 May 15 May 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 22 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +109 +83 +110 +93 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 18 22 44 47 40 U.S. GFS CDDs 137 126 107 99 101 U.S. GFS TDDs 155 148 151 146 141 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.1 88.3 87.3 88.5 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.1 7.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 94.3 93.4 95.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.9 4.8 4.3 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 6.6 5.9 5.6 5.6 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.9 5.4 4.6 5.5 5.5 U.S. Residential 10.2 5.6 4.0 5.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 27.3 30.9 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.6 21.7 21.5 21.8 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.4 66.1 67.2 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 85.7 79.0 79.7 78.6 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.75 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.26 1.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.47 2.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.29 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.59 1.72 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.25 1.43 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.69 1.88 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.57 1.67 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.00 16.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.80 18.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL -0.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 11.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)