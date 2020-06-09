U.S. natgas futures little changed as slowing output offsets lower demand

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday as a slowdown in output offset forecasts for lower air conditioning demand and a drop in liquefied natural gas exports. Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $1.787 per million British thermal units at 7:54 a.m. EDT (1154 GMT). Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 23% and 47% over the front month, respectively, on hopes the economy will snap back as governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Refinitiv said gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a one-year low of 89.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the coming of milder weather in mid-June, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from 81.4 bcfd this week to 79.8 bcfd next week. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months as buyers canceled cargoes due to record low gas prices in Europe and Asia. Earlier in June, prices at major European benchmarks were trading higher than U.S. gas. But this week, U.S. gas started trading at a premium to Europe for July and August. When U.S. gas was trading at a premium to the European benchmarks in May, some energy firms decided to send at least a couple of cargoes to the United States for storage. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 5 May 29 Jun 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 5 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +104 +102 +107 +94 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 10 14 14 14 U.S. GFS CDDs 178 168 137 158 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 186 178 151 172 163 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.7 88.4 88.5 90.0 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 6.1 6.6 7.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 94.6 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.2 5.0 5.0 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 5.2 4.0 4.2 5.3 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 33.9 32.4 31.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.9 68.3 67.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 81.1 81.4 79.8 80.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.68 1.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.57 1.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.48 2.47 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.62 1.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.66 1.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.15 2.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.29 1.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 24.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.00 22.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.79 1.57 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.50 16.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.75 12.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)