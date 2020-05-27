Energy
U.S. natgas futures little changed despite lower demand forecasts

    May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Wednesday as slowing output
offset forecasts for lower exports and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
    On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile
Exchange remained unchanged at $1.792 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:55 a.m. EDT (1155
GMT).
    The July contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 2 cents to $1.97 per mmBtu.
    Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 26% and 48%
over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back as governments lift
coronavirus travel restrictions.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.3 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    With milder weather expected, Refinitiv cut its demand projections for the Lower 48 to around 78.5
bcfd for the next two weeks, including exports. That is down from Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of
79.6 bcfd this week and 78.9 bcfd next week.
    U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April
and a record 8.7 bcfd in February.
    Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from a
six-month low of 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline
exports to Mexico averaged 4.7 bcfd so far this month, the same as the 11-month low in April, down from
a record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 22        May 15        May 22     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 22    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +109           +83          +110        +93      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              15             14           24          32           31
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             136            133          125         120          113
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             151            147          149         152          144
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.1         88.2        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.0          6.2         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.1         94.4        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.2          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            6.0          6.3         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.6          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.0          3.8         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           29.2         29.2        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.7          1.7         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           65.6         65.4        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           78.4         78.5        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.79           1.70                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.43           1.23                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.60           2.39                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.29                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.70           1.52                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.72           1.26                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.30           1.73                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.60           1.38                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.75          21.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                22.75          24.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.00          22.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   22.00          16.50                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              26.25          18.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   26.75          29.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
