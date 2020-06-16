U.S. natgas futures little changed on steady weather, demand forecasts

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged on Tuesday on forecasts calling for similar weather and demand over the next two weeks as in the previous session. Front-month gas futures rose 0.5 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.674 per million British thermal units at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1149 GMT). On Monday, the contract settled at its lowest since May 15. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averages just 87.5 billion cubic feet per day in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 77.4 bcfd this week to 85.1 bcfd next week. That is similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 4.1 bcfd (42% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. U.S. liquefied natural gas exports dropped in recent months after buyers canceled dozens of cargoes for the summer in April and May when U.S. gas mostly traded higher than in Europe due to demand destruction from the coronavirus and record-high European stockpiles, among other things. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, are rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd in June, up from a seven-month low of 2.2 bcfd in May but still well below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.2 bcfd this month, up from 4.8 bcfd in May but shy of a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 12 Jun 5 Jun 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 12 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +87 +93 +111 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 8 10 9 U.S. GFS CDDs 198 191 162 175 165 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 194 170 185 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 87.9 88.1 90.3 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 5.8 6.4 7.1 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 93.7 94.4 97.4 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.1 5.1 5.1 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 4.0 3.8 3.7 5.5 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.8 3.5 3.8 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 34.5 30.3 38.3 32.2 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 66.3 74.0 68.1 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 82.3 77.4 85.1 81.1 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.64 1.67 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.23 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.41 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.10 1.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.44 1.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.90 1.74 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.28 1.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.50 17.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.80 18.76 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.25 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.69 14.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.50 11.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.25 12.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)