Energy
August 31, 2020 / 2:26 PM / in an hour

U.S. natgas futures retreat from 9-month peak on cooler weather view

7 Min Read

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 5% on Monday, from a more-than-nine-month high
scaled in the last session, as weather forecasts turned cooler and on modest impact from Hurricane
Laura. 
    Front-month gas futures fell 15.3 cents, or 5.8%, to $2.504 per million British thermal units
at 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT). Prices had touched their highest since early November at $2.743 on Friday.
    "There is a weather change. It is going to be cooler-than-normal, which is going to reduce demand,"
said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
    He added that less-than-anticipated damage from Hurricane Laura and slower exports because of the
storms is also weighing on prices.
    Refinitiv data indicated 151 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two
weeks, declining from 175 CDDs in the prior day.
    CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18
degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.
    Demand in the Lower 48 states, is expected to decline as the weather turns cooler, falling from 85.8
bcfd this week to 82 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv.
    For the month, prices were up about 39%, the most since November 2018, propped up by a surge in
exports and on concerns about Laura's impact.
    U.S. output, meanwhile, rose to 87 bcfd on Sunday as many wells in the Gulf resumed operations after
Laura, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.
            
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Aug 28         Aug 21       Aug 28     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Aug 28    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +37            +45          +77         +66      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              19             12           7           17           17
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             151            175          180         147          138
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             170            187          187         164          155
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              86.5           86.5         86.5        92.7         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  7.0            6.6          6.9         7.7          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.6           93.1         93.4       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    1.9            2.0          1.9         3.1          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2            6.0          5.8         5.5          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.8            2.9          4.1         6.5          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.6          4.8         4.5          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.6            3.7          3.9         3.6          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          42.4           38.8         33.6        33.9         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.5           21.5         21.7        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.3          4.3         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          1.9         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    78.5           75.0         70.2        70.0         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         90.4           85.8         82.0        85.1         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.46           2.52                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.07           1.62                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             3.54           3.56                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.04           1.20                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           2.17           2.28                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.22           1.35                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           3.79           4.05                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.36           1.07                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             28.25          23.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                29.50          31.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             60.50          54.38                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   32.33          20.75                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              42.50          63.75                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   41.50          64.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below