U.S. natgas futures retreat from 9-month peak on cooler weather view

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 5% on Monday, from a more-than-nine-month high scaled in the last session, as weather forecasts turned cooler and on modest impact from Hurricane Laura. Front-month gas futures fell 15.3 cents, or 5.8%, to $2.504 per million British thermal units at 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT). Prices had touched their highest since early November at $2.743 on Friday. "There is a weather change. It is going to be cooler-than-normal, which is going to reduce demand," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. He added that less-than-anticipated damage from Hurricane Laura and slower exports because of the storms is also weighing on prices. Refinitiv data indicated 151 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks, declining from 175 CDDs in the prior day. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses. Demand in the Lower 48 states, is expected to decline as the weather turns cooler, falling from 85.8 bcfd this week to 82 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv. For the month, prices were up about 39%, the most since November 2018, propped up by a surge in exports and on concerns about Laura's impact. U.S. output, meanwhile, rose to 87 bcfd on Sunday as many wells in the Gulf resumed operations after Laura, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average (Forecast) (Actual) Aug 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 19 12 7 17 17 U.S. GFS CDDs 151 175 180 147 138 U.S. GFS TDDs 170 187 187 164 155 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.5 86.5 86.5 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.6 6.9 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 93.6 93.1 93.4 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 1.9 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 5.8 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 2.9 4.1 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.8 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 42.4 38.8 33.6 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.7 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.5 75.0 70.2 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 85.8 82.0 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.46 2.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.07 1.62 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.54 3.56 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.04 1.20 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.17 2.28 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.79 4.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.36 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.25 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.50 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 60.50 54.38 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.33 20.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.50 63.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 41.50 64.75