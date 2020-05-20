Energy
U.S. natgas futures rise for third day as demand rises and output slows

    May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up for a third day in a row on Wednesday on
forecasts for slightly higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a continued
slowdown in output.
    Price increases so far this week have come despite expectations the coronavirus will keep U.S.
energy use and exports lower than normal for months.
    Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.9 cents,
or 2.7%, to $1.879 per million British thermal units at 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT). If the contract closes
at its current level it would be the highest close since May 7 and would also be the first time it rose
for a third consecutive day since April 20.
    Looking forward, analysts expect prices will rise as the economy snaps back as governments lift
travel restrictions. Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
about 22% and 43% over the front-month, respectively.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.7 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would reach 78.7 bcfd this week and
78.4 bcfd next week, higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 78.2 bcfd this week and 78.1 bcfd
next week.
    Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd
in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.6
bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in May down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and
a record 8.7 bcfd in February.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 15        May 8         May 15     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 15    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +94            +103         +101        +87      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              22             26           44          47           44
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             125            119          107          99           96
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             147            145          151         146          140
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              90.1           88.5         88.5        88.5         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.0          6.0         7.8          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.9           94.4         94.5        95.3         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.6          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.8          4.7         4.3          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.6            5.9          5.7         5.6          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           7.9            5.4          4.7         5.5          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          10.2           5.6          4.0         5.9          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          25.1           27.0         29.5        26.8         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           22.6           21.7         21.5        21.8         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.5            4.4          4.4         4.3          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9            1.8          1.8         1.7          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    72.4           65.9         65.9        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         85.7           78.7         78.4        78.6         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.85           1.77                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.48           1.42                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.61           2.57                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.47           1.54                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.74           1.66                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.52           1.33                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.99           1.80                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.69           1.49                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.75          24.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.50          16.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             28.00          42.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                    8.50           9.25                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              12.00          13.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                    9.75          11.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
