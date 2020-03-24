U.S. natgas futures rise from 24-year low with oil on cooler forecasts

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday edged up from a 24-year low in the prior session on forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than earlier expected, and an increase in crude prices. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.3 cents, or 2.7%, to $1.645 per million British thermal units at 8:01 a.m. EDT (1201 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since September 1995. The all-time low for gas futures is $1.04 in January 1992. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand as it spread, gas prices were already trading near their lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of the year and calendar 2021 were up even more than the front-month on expectations low energy prices will start to boost energy demand later this year. The premium of futures for May over April 2020 NGJ20-K20, for example, rose to its highest since 2008 when the contracts started trading. With slightly cooler weather expected, Refinitiv boosted its demand expectations for the next two weeks. The data provider now projects gas use in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will slide from an average of 105.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 101.1 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Monday of 105.4 bcfd this week and 100.1 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 8.9 bcfd on Monday from 9.4 bcfd on Sunday due mostly to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.1 bcfd last week when fog delayed tanker traffic into Sabine and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Some analysts noted storage at Sabine had reached its maximum capacity. Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 93.9 bcfd on Monday from 94.0 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. Analysts, meanwhile, said utilities likely pulled just 22 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 20. That compares with a decline of 39 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 40 bcf for the period. If correct, the decrease for the week ended March 20 would bring stockpiles to 2.012 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.5% above the five-year average of 1.713 tcf for this time of year. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 20 March 13 March 20 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -9 -39 -40 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 234 220 231 222 229 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 24 13 21 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 258 244 244 243 245 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.7 93.9 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.1 7.1 8.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.0 100.8 101.0 98.6 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.5 2.6 3.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 7.8 8.9 8.8 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 11.4 10.5 11.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.8 17.3 15.7 16.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.4 27.9 24.7 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 23.3 23.0 22.9 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.3 88.5 84.1 82.5 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 104.4 105.6 101.1 94.3 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.70 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.42 1.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.31 2.43 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.33 1.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.49 1.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.45 1.61 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.01 2.03 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.47 0.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 17.75 15.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.00 22.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 31.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 22.00 19.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 21.50 21.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.75 27.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)