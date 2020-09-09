U.S. natgas futures rise near 2% as LNG and Mexico exports soar

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up almost 2% on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas exports soared following hurricane shutdowns in late August and on record sales to Mexico. After dropping over 7% on Tuesday with a similar plunge in crude prices, front-month gas futures rose 4.5 cents, or 1.9%, to $2.445 per million British thermal units at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to rise to 87.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September, up from a three-month low of 87.6 bcfd in August. That, however, is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. With exports rising and expectations for warm weather through mid September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand would rise from an average of 84.0 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week. That is higher than Tuesday's forecast. In late September, however, demand is expected to decline as air conditioning use drops when the weather turns cooler. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals soared by a record 1.8 bcfd on Tuesday as Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana continues to ramp up after shutting for Hurricane Laura. Average flows so far in September were 4.1 bcfd. That puts gas piped to LNG plants on track to rise for a second month in a row in September for the first time since February when average flows hit a record 8.7 bcfd. Coronavirus demand destruction caused U.S. LNG exports to drop every month from March to July when flows to plants fell to a 21-month low of just 3.3 bcfd as buyers canceled cargoes. U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, were on track to rise to 6.1 bcfd in September, which would top August's 5.9-bcfd record. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 4 Aug 28 Sep 4 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 4 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +60 +35 +80 +68 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 31 26 10 24 33 U.S. GFS CDDs 120 124 164 130 110 U.S. GFS TDDs 151 150 174 154 143 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 88.3 88.4 93.2 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.7 6.6 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 93.3 94.0 95.1 101.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 2.9 4.8 6.5 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.9 4.0 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 34.4 34.5 37.5 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.4 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.3 71.1 71.2 73.6 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 84.0 85.8 87.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.35 1.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.73 1.38 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.56 3.67 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.98 1.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.33 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.23 7.97 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.88 1.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 35.50 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 21.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.50 25.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.00 37.40 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.75 120.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 34.75 102.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)