U.S. natgas futures rise on slowing output as drillers shut wells

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Tuesday with a continued slowdown in output as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse in crude prices. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Traders noted gas prices rose despite long-term forecasts that government lockdowns to stop the coronavirus spread would reduce domestic demand for gas and cut U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.6 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.855 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). The June contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 7 cents to $1.98 per mmBtu. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading even higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. U.S. crude, meanwhile, remained on track to drop for a fourth week in a row, falling about 60% during that time. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as drillers shut wells and cut spending on new drilling. That would be the first annual production decline since 2016 and the first time output fell for two consecutive years since 2005. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged just 92.7 bcfd so far in April, down from an all-time monthly high of 95.3 bcfd in November. EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual decline in consumption since 2017 and the first time demand falls for two consecutive years since 2006. With milder, spring-like weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 86.7 bcfd this week to 85.1 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus is cutting gas use around the world, EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit fresh record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. The agency, however, has said the pace of that growth will slow from what it had projected before the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports averaged just 2.4 bcfd to Canada and 4.6 to Mexico so far in April, down from an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd to Canada in December and 5.8 bcfd to Mexico in October. U.S. LNG exports averaged only 8.3 bcfd so far in April, according to Refinitiv, down from an all-time monthly high of 8.8 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 17 April 24 average 24(Forecast) (Actual) April 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +53 +43 +114 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 110 96 110 97 96 U.S. GFS CDDs 59 55 55 57 51 U.S. GFS TDDs 169 151 165 154 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 91.8 92.1 89.6 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.1 6.6 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 97.9 98.8 97.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.7 2.6 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.6 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.5 8.0 5.2 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.1 7.4 6.9 7.2 8.2 U.S. Residential 12.5 9.2 8.4 9.1 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 26.6 26.0 26.8 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.1 22.0 22.2 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 71.9 69.9 71.8 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 86.7 85.1 84.1 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.68 1.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.65 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.34 2.39 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.48 1.58 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.72 1.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.78 1.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.75 1.52 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.20 0.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.75 21.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.75 20.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.25 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.86 12.17 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 28.50 25.81 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.75 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sandra Maler)