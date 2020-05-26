U.S. natgas futures rise on slowing output despite falling exports and demand

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose by more than 3% on Tuesday as output slows despite a continued decline in demand and exports from milder weather and coronavirus lockdowns. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6 cents, or 3.5%, to $1.791 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:27 a.m. EDT (1227 GMT). The July contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 5.4 cents to $1.935 per mmBtu. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 25% and 51% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back as governments lift travel restrictions. Those bullish forecasts also caused speculators to boost their net long positions last week for a sixth time in seven weeks. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen to 89.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 79.6 bcfd this week to 78.9 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend of 79.7 bcfd this week and 81.4 bcfd next week. U.S. LNG exports have averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.7 bcfd so far this month, the same as in April, down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 22 May 15 May 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 22 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +109 +83 +110 +93 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 14 18 24 32 33 U.S. GFS CDDs 133 137 125 120 110 U.S. GFS TDDs 147 155 149 152 143 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.1 88.1 89.7 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 6.0 6.1 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.0 94.3 97.4 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 4.7 4.7 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 5.9 5.9 6.0 5.7 2.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 4.6 4.6 4.9 5.5 U.S. Residential 5.6 4.0 3.9 4.7 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 30.3 29.8 28.7 25.3 U.S. Industrial 21.7 21.4 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 66.0 66.7 66.0 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 78.9 79.6 78.9 79.0 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.70 1.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.23 1.26 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.39 2.47 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.29 1.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.52 1.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.26 1.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.73 1.69 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.38 1.57 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 19.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.00 19.80 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.50 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.50 -0.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.50 11.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.25 11.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)