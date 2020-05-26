Healthcare
U.S. natgas futures rise on slowing output despite falling exports and demand

    May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose by more than 3% on Tuesday as output slows despite
a continued decline in demand and exports from milder weather and coronavirus lockdowns.
    On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for June delivery on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 6 cents, or 3.5%, to $1.791 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:27
a.m. EDT (1227 GMT).
    The July contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 5.4 cents to $1.935 per mmBtu.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
about 25% and 51% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back as
governments lift travel restrictions. Those bullish forecasts also caused speculators to boost their net
long positions last week for a sixth time in seven weeks.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen to 89.3
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and
an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48, including
exports, would ease from 79.6 bcfd this week to 78.9 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's
forecasts on Friday before the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend of 79.7 bcfd this week and 81.4 bcfd next
week.
    U.S. LNG exports have averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in
April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February.
    Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd
in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.7
bcfd so far this month, the same as in April, down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 22        May 15        May 22     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 22    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +109           +83          +110        +93      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              14             18           24          32           33
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             133            137          125         120          110
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             147            155          149         152          143
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.1         88.1        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.0          6.1         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.0         94.3        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.3          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            5.9          6.0         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.6          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.0          3.9         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           30.3         29.8        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.8          1.8         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           66.7         66.0        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           79.6         78.9        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.70           1.75                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.23           1.26                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.39           2.47                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.29           1.29                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.52           1.59                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.26           1.25                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.73           1.69                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.38           1.57                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.25          19.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                24.00          19.80                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             22.50          21.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   16.50          -0.13                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              18.50          11.75                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   29.25          11.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)
