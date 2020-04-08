Energy
U.S. natgas futures rise to 4-week high on cool forecasts and slowing output

    April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained 2% on Wednesday to a four-week high on forecasts
confirming cooler weather and higher heating demand next week, and a slow decline in production.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.7 cents,
or 2.0%, to $1.889 per million British thermal units at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT).
    That put the front-month on track to rise for a fourth day in a row for the first time since April
2019. During those four days, the contract has gained 21%.
    Just last week, however, the contract fell to its lowest since August 1995. Even before the
coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its
lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more
fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 are trading much higher
than the front-month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the economy recovers with the
loosening of travel and work restrictions as the spread of the new coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has
traded at a premium over 2022 for 20 days and over 2025 for 10 days.
    With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, will rise from an average of 92.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 98.6
bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 94.3 bcfd this week and 99.8 bcfd
next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants, meanwhile, edged up to 8.0
bcfd on Tuesday from a three-week low of 7.8 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with
an average of 8.9 bcfd last week due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in
Louisiana due to a pipeline upgrade.
    Unlike the drop in energy use seen around the world so far, U.S. gas use has not yet shown much of an
impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts, however, expect to see production and demand drop in the
second quarter.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected gas production and demand will drop in 2020 and
again in 2021 from record highs in 2019 as steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus cut economic
activity and energy prices.
    On a daily basis, gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to a two-week low of 92.5 bcfd on
Tuesday from 93.2 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.1 bcfd last
week and an all-time high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +10            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             214            213          141          166          168
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              24             24           31          31            27
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             238            237          172          197          195
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.2           92.8         93.0        89.1          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2            5.9          6.7          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         99.4           98.7         99.7        96.8          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.6            2.5          2.4          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            4.6          5.4          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.1            8.0          8.4          3.4          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.6            8.4          10.3         7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          13.9           11.5         14.6        10.4          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.3           28.1         27.1        25.6          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.4         23.5        22.0          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.1          2.2          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.3           77.2         82.4        72.7          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         97.6           92.4         98.6        83.5          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.83           1.64                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.48           1.40                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.51           2.42                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.43           1.26                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.74           1.69                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.60           1.43                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.10           1.85                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.28           0.04                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.75          20.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.00          16.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             94.00          30.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.88          19.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              25.00          22.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.00          25.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
