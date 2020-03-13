U.S. natgas futures rose near 4% with oil on expectations output will decline

Energy
    March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 4% on Friday on expectations the plunge
in oil prices earlier this week would cause oil and its associated gas production to drop, allowing
demand to absorb much of the gas oversupply that has built up in recent years.
    U.S. energy firms responded quickly to the falling oil prices, which lost a third of their value, by
announcing plans to slash spending on new drilling that were even bigger than what they had already said
they would cut.
    Analysts said a drop in U.S. crude output would cut the amount of gas produced in association with
oil drilling in shale basins like the Permian in West Texas. Much of the growth in gas output over the
past several years has come from associated gas.
    Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7 cents,
or 3.8%, to $1.911 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT).
    For the week, the front-month was on track to rise about 12%, its biggest weekly increase since
November.
    Looking ahead, futures for calendar 2021 were on track to rise over calendar
2022 for the first time since January.
    Despite this week's gains, gas prices were still down about 34% since hitting an eight-month high of
$2.905 per mmBtu in early November because near-record production and mild winter weather enabled
utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    With all the price swings this week, implied volatility for gas futures has soared 65%
since late February.
    Oil prices, meanwhile, were set for their biggest weekly slide since the 2008
financial crisis despite a 7% bounce on Friday, as the coronavirus outbreak threatened demand and crude
producers promised more supply.
    Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would
rise from an average of 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.3 bcfd next week before
sliding to 103.8 bcfd in two weeks. That is similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to rise to 8.8 bcfd on Friday from
8.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 7.8
bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    U.S. production, meanwhile, edged up to 94.0 bcfd on Thursday from 93.7 bcfd on Wednesday, according
to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.7 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6
bcfd on Nov. 30.
         
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 13       March 6      March 13     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 13    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -12            -48          -91          -63      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             252            234          293          280          274
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              26             28           10          14            11
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             278            262          370          294          285
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.9           93.7         93.7        88.5          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  7.1            6.6          7.2          8.6          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.1            0.1          0.0          0.1          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        101.2          100.5        100.9        97.2          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.8            3.0          3.1          3.1          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.1            8.0          8.9          5.1          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           13.2           10.9         11.3        13.4          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          20.5           16.1         17.2        21.7          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.7           27.8         27.8        25.1          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.8           23.1         23.2        23.4          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.5            2.3          2.3          2.3          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    93.4           85.0         86.6        90.6          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        109.9          101.5        104.3        103.6         93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.82           1.96                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.70                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.75           2.84                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.52                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.66           1.77                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.67           1.74                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.35           2.40                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.82           1.15                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25          21.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                22.25          23.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.75          29.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   23.50          23.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              29.50          27.75                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   30.50          30.75                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavinod; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
