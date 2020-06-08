U.S. natgas futures slide as LNG exports drop and milder weather

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for lower air conditioning demand and liquefied natural gas exports than previously expected. That price decline came despite a slowdown in output. Front-month gas futures fell 2.3 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.759 per million British thermal units at 8:24 a.m. EDT (1224 GMT). Refinitiv said gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a one-year low of 89.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. In the Gulf of Mexico, output dipped about 0.6 bcfd over the weekend to around 15.4 bcfd as Tropical Storm Cristobal hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday. With the coming of milder weather in mid-June, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from 81.1 bcfd this week to 80.5 bcfd next week. That was lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Friday. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months as buyers canceled cargoes due to a collapse in European gas prices. After dropping to a record low in late May, major European benchmarks have soared around 60% so far in June, making gas in Europe more expensive than in the United States for all forward months for the first time since late April. When U.S. gas was trading at a premium to the European benchmarks in May, some energy firms decided to send at least a couple of cargoes to the United States for storage. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 5 May 29 Jun 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 5 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +104 +102 +107 +94 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 10 12 14 14 15 U.S. GFS CDDs 168 163 137 158 144 U.S. GFS TDDs 178 175 151 172 159 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.7 88.4 88.4 90.0 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 6.2 6.5 7.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 94.5 94.9 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.1 4.9 5.0 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 5.2 4.0 4.2 5.3 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 33.6 33.0 31.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.6 69.0 67.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 81.1 81.1 80.5 80.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.80 1.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.34 1.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.47 2.56 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.59 1.70 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.59 1.63 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.05 2.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.44 1.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.00 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.50 28.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 27.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 1.57 2.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 16.00 33.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)