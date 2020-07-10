U.S. natgas futures slide as output slowly rises, LNG exports remain low

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday as output slowly rises while liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports hold at their lowest since early 2018. That lower price move comes despite forecasts the hotter-than-normal weather will continue through late July, prompting consumers to keep their air conditioners cranked up. Front-month gas futures fell 2.6 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.753 per million British thermal units at 8:10 a.m. EDT (1210 GMT). For the week, the contract was up less than 1%, putting it on track for a second gain after soaring 16% last week. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As the weather heats up, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 89.3 bcfd this week to 91.4 bcfd next week and 93.3 bcfd in two weeks. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 3.1 bcfd (32% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport LNG in Texas fell to zero for a fourth day in a row the first time since July 2019 when its first liquefaction train was still in test mode. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, were mixed. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.4 bcfd for a second month in a row, which is down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 10 Jul 3 Jul 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +56 +67 +63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 257 255 227 206 200 U.S. GFS TDDs 258 256 229 210 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.4 88.2 87.4 90.9 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.6 6.8 5.8 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 93.8 94.8 94.2 96.7 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.2 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 3.1 3.2 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 38.9 42.7 44.3 40.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.5 21.4 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.4 78.4 80.2 76.3 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 86.3 89.3 91.4 89.9 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.88 1.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.75 1.76 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.68 2.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.38 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.80 1.81 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.69 1.70 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.25 2.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.65 1.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.50 30.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.60 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.00 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.39 24.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.50 40.58 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 31.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)