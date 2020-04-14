Energy
U.S. natgas futures slide on coronavirus demand destruction worries

    April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on
Tuesday as the market focused more on projections that steps to
slow the spread of coronavirus will cut future demand than
short-term forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating use
over the next two weeks than previously expected.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.697 per
million British thermal units at 8:13 a.m. EDT (1213 GMT).
    That puts the front-month on track to decline for a fourth
day in a row for the first time since February. During that
time, the contract has lost about 8%.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
allowed utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely. During the first week of
April, the front-month settled at its lowest since August 1995.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020
 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher
than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming
months as the economy recovers once governments loosen travel
and work restrictions after slowing the spread of the
coronavirus.
    Along those lines, the premium of futures for June over May
NGK20-M20 rose to its highest since 2008 when the contracts
started trading, while calendar 2021 has traded over
2022 for 24 days and over 2025 for 14 days. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected
the coronavirus would cut U.S. gas consumption to 83.79 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 81.24 bcfd in 2021 from a
record 84.97 bcfd in 2019 as offices close and factories run at
lower capacities. That would be the first annual decline in
consumption since 2017 and the first time demand will have
fallen for two consecutive years since 2006.
    But with cooler weather coming in the short-term, data
provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48
states, including exports, would reach 97.6 bcfd this week and
95.0 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecasts
on Monday of 97.3 bcfd this week and 94.3 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas
export plants, meanwhile, rose to 8.7 bcfd on Monday from 7.8
bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an
average of 8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5
bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Production in the Lower 48 states edged up to 93.6 bcfd on
Monday from 93.4 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That
compares with an average of 93.2 bcfd last week and an all-time
daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                          April 3      March 27      April 3      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +38            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             186            189          124          141          144
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              37             33           31          38            32
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             223            222          155          179          176
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           93.3         93.5        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.3          6.6          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.6        100.0        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.4          2.4          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.6          5.2          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.4          9.1          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            10.2         9.2          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           14.6         12.9        10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.0         26.7        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           23.4         22.8        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.2          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           82.2         78.4        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           97.6         95.0        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.86           1.74                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.30                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.38           2.34                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.44           1.29                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.79           1.65                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.50           1.46                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.82           1.61                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.36           0.06                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.25          15.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          20.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             25.25          16.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   16.50          25.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              14.50           9.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   15.50          10.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
