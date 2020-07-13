U.S. natgas futures slide on rising output, less hot weather

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on slowly rising output and forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Traders noted that price decline came despite a drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports this month to their lowest since early 2018 due to global coronavirus demand destruction. Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 2.7 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.778 per million British thermal units at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT). Looking ahead, speculators boosted their long positions on the NYMEX last week to their highest since December 2018 on hopes energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds after state governments lift coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Traders noted production rose over the weekend after TC Energy Corp's Mountaineer Xpress pipeline in West Virginia returned to service following unplanned work. Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 90.4 bcfd this week to 92.2 bcfd next week. That, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged just 3.2 bcfd (33% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport in Texas held at zero for a seventh day for the first time since July 2019 when the first of its three liquefaction trains was in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 10 Jul 3 Jul 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +56 +67 +63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 2 4 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 247 257 220 206 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 249 258 222 210 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.2 87.9 87.6 89.1 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 6.7 8.2 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.9 94.8 94.4 97.3 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.5 4.7 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.1 3.3 3.5 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 42.7 43.1 44.9 42.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 79.0 80.8 78.2 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 89.4 90.4 92.2 91.4 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.79 1.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.67 1.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.71 2.68 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.22 1.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.69 1.80 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.52 1.69 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.16 2.25 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.57 1.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 22.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.25 32.60 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.50 35.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.00 16.39 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 69.33 43.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 42.00 40.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)