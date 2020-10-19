U.S. natgas futures slide over 2% as output rises, lower demand

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% on Monday as output continues to rise as wells return after Hurricane Delta and on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected. That decline came despite an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for colder weather and more demand next week. Front-month gas futures fell 6.6 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.707 per million British thermal units at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT). Gas speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for a third week in a row to the highest since May 2017 on expectations prices and energy demand will rise next year as the economy rebounds once state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 88.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Friday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd on Oct. 10 as wells return to service after shutting for Delta. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 89.2 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week is lower than Refinitiv expected on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite hurricane and maintenance outages this month. In the Texas spot market, mild weather and low demand caused gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL to fall into negative territory for the first time since April, while power in Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL in fell to its lowest since May 2017. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 16 Oct 9 Oct 16 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 16 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +56 +46 +92 +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 193 175 173 145 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 37 42 28 31 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 217 201 176 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.4 87.8 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.6 5.9 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.0 93.8 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.6 8.4 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.2 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.2 12.8 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.0 29.1 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.6 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.4 81.6 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 89.2 98.2 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.16 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.29 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.02 4.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.15 2.21 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.39 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.83 4.71 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -0.32 0.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.25 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 13.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.06 31.47 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.00 82.83 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.25 117.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)