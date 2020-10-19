Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

U.S. natgas futures slide over 2% as output rises, lower demand

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% on Monday as output continues to rise as
wells return after Hurricane Delta and on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected.
    That decline came despite an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for
colder weather and more demand next week.
    Front-month gas futures fell 6.6 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.707 per million British thermal units
at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT).
    Gas speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and
Intercontinental Exchanges last week for a third week in a row to the highest since May 2017 on
expectations prices and energy demand will rise next year as the economy rebounds once state
governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 88.6 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) on Friday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd on Oct. 10 as wells return to service after
shutting for Delta.
    As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump
from 89.2 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week is lower than Refinitiv
expected on Friday.
    The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7
bcfd in September, despite hurricane and maintenance outages this month.
    In the Texas spot market, mild weather and low demand caused gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
to fall into negative territory for the first time since April, while power in Ercot North
EL-PK-ERTN-SNL in fell to its lowest since May 2017.
     
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Oct 16        Oct 9         Oct 16     average    
                                       (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Oct 16    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +56           +46          +92         +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             193           175          173         145          172
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             37             42           28          31           26
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             230           217          201         176          198
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             84.7           88.4         87.8        95.7         80.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2           5.6          5.9         7.4          7.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        90.9           94.0         93.8       103.1         87.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2           2.2          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2           6.0          6.0         5.4          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.5           7.6          8.4         6.9          2.3
 U.S. Commercial                           5.8           7.2          9.4         7.5          6.7
 U.S. Residential                          5.6           8.2          12.8        9.2          7.0
 U.S. Power Plant                         30.9           29.0         29.1        28.8         26.8
 U.S. Industrial                          21.9           22.6         23.6        22.1         21.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.2           4.4          4.3         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           2.0          2.2         2.0          1.8
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.4           73.4         81.6        74.0         67.7
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.2           89.2         98.2        88.7         76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  2.16           2.23                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.29           1.48                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            4.02           4.20                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.17           1.26                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          2.15           2.21                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.62           1.39                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          3.83           4.71                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                -0.32          0.19 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25         27.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.25         25.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             13.00         19.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   32.06         31.47                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              48.00         82.83                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   64.25         117.25                             
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up