U.S. natgas futures slip near 3% ahead of weekly storage report

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped almost 3% on Thursday ahead of a storage report expected to show a smaller-than-usual weekly storage build and continued declines in demand and exports due to coronavirus lockdowns. Analysts said utilities likely injected 83 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 15. That compares with an increase of 101 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 87 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.505 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.5% above the five-year average of 2.096 tcf for this time of year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.7 cents, or 2.7%, to $1.724 per million British thermal units at 8:25 a.m. EDT (1225 GMT). Futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 26% and 52% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back once governments lift travel restrictions. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.2 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 4.6 bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March. U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.6 bcfd so far in May down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. In the Pacific Northwest, low demand and ample hydro and wind power drove electric prices at the Mid-C hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL to a record low below zero for the first time ever, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 15 May 8 May 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 15 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +83 +103 +101 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 22 22 44 47 42 U.S. GFS CDDs 126 125 107 99 98 U.S. GFS TDDs 148 147 151 146 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.1 88.3 88.1 88.5 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.1 7.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 94.3 94.2 95.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.9 4.7 4.3 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 6.6 5.9 5.7 5.6 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.9 5.4 4.6 5.5 5.5 U.S. Residential 10.2 5.6 4.0 5.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 27.2 30.2 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.6 21.7 21.5 21.8 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.4 66.1 66.6 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 85.7 79.0 79.1 78.6 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.83 1.85 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.42 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.64 2.61 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.72 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.43 1.52 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.88 1.99 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.67 1.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.75 22.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.00 20.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL -0.13 8.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.75 12.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 11.75 9.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)