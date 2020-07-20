U.S. natgas futures slip to fresh 2-week low on rising output

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a fresh two-week low on Monday as output slowly increases despite forecasts for hotter weather and higher cooling demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Prices remained weak even though pipeline exports to Mexico are on track to hit a record high this month. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.5 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.693 per million British thermal units at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT). If the contract closes at its current level, it would be the lowest settle since July 1. Looking ahead, speculators last week boosted their long positions on the NYMEX to their highest since December 2018 on hopes energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds later this year after state governments lift coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Traders noted output was rising as EQT Corp boosted production in Appalachia. As consumers crank up their air conditioners, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 92.5 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport in Texas held at zero for a 14th straight day for the first time since July 2019 when the first of its three liquefaction trains was in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 17 Jul 10 Jul 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +42 +45 +44 +37 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 246 244 220 206 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 247 245 222 210 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.0 89.1 88.8 90.3 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.8 6.8 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 96.0 95.6 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.7 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.4 3.9 4.4 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 43.3 44.7 45.7 40.4 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.5 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.2 80.6 81.7 76.4 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 92.5 94.1 90.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.79 1.79 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.73 1.57 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.42 2.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.32 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.69 1.70 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.81 1.44 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.83 1.96 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.46 1.54 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 20.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.50 36.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 24.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 30.10 14.58 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.75 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.50 27.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)