U.S. natgas futures slip with cash prices on lower demand forecasts

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday as spot prices continued to trade much lower than futures on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That futures price decline occurred despite a projected increase in LNG exports, record sales to Mexico and a drop in daily output to a 25-month low. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery were down 3.2 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.216 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT). November futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 5 cents to $2.85 per mmBtu. If November continues to trade at that level next week, it would put the front-month on track for its highest close since November 2019. For the week, the front-month was up about 8% after falling almost 23% over the past three weeks. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana has traded below front-month futures since late August due mostly to weak demand along the Gulf Coast after a series of storms reduced LNG exports. Data provider Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 82.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 84.6 bcfd next week and 85.3 bcfd in two weeks, with LNG exports expected to climb. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday, as an expected increase in gas prices will cause some electric generators to burn more coal instead of gas to produce power. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to reach 6.1 bcfd on Friday, up from a two-week low of 3.9 bcfd on Tuesday, as vessels return to Gulf Coast terminals after Tropical Storm Beta dissipated. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 25 Sep 18 Sep 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +85 +66 +109 +78 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 68 58 37 52 80 U.S. GFS CDDs 82 91 137 91 66 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 149 174 143 146 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.4 85.6 84.9 93.7 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.7 5.5 6.0 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 92.2 91.1 90.9 101.8 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 6.0 5.9 5.8 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.9 5.7 6.5 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.2 5.3 4.8 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.7 4.8 3.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 31.0 32.2 33.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.8 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.7 68.7 70.3 69.9 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 82.4 84.6 84.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.49 1.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.17 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.64 3.75 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.10 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.50 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.30 1.42 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.00 2.88 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.07 1.40 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 26.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 20.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.25 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.75 26.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 42.38 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 38.50 38.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)