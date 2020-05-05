U.S. natgas futures soar to fresh 15-week high on slowing output

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped on Tuesday to a fresh 15-week high on more signs output is slowing as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the 60% collapse in crude prices since the start of the year, and despite forecasts for demand and exports to decline due to coronavirus-related lockdowns. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 16 cents, or 8.0%, to $2.153 per million British thermal units at 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 15. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. The premium of March over April NGH21-J21, a spread traders use to bet on winter weather, rose to its highest since February 2011. The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators betting on the contracts out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund in 2006. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as energy firms cut spending on drilling. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 89.6 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.8 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an average of 82.5 bcfd this week to 86.8 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday of 84.2 bcfd this week and 88.5 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus pandemic is reducing gas use, EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in the coming years as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports have averaged 7.0 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 1 Apr 24 May 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 1 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +92 +70 +96 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 110 113 87 81 77 U.S. GFS CDDs 65 66 59 67 64 U.S. GFS TDDs 175 179 146 128 141 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 89.7 90.0 88.9 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.5 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.8 95.6 96.5 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 4.3 4.5 4.5 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.5 7.3 7.5 5.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.3 6.6 7.8 6.1 5.5 U.S. Residential 9.2 7.9 10.2 6.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 25.2 24.9 26.4 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.2 22.1 22.6 21.9 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.5 68.3 72.0 67.7 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 82.5 86.8 80.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.78 1.69 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.68 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.54 2.35 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.53 1.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.78 1.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.63 1.31 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.98 1.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.45 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.75 17.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.25 19.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.25 68.89 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.92 11.95 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 20.25 21.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 17.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)