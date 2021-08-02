U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling. Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT). "The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days likely to go up a little bit," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 91.2 bcfd this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. But that is still slightly below last week's 95.7 bcfd. Flynn also expects U.S. LNG exports to stay "exceedingly" strong and U.S. supply to remain weak, leading to a tight market this year, which should support prices. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June but still below April's 11.5-bcfd record. Refinitiv said average U.S. production would remain unchanged at 92.2 billion cubic feet per day next week from this week. That is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. With European gas prices at record levels and Asian gas trading near $15 per mmBtu, analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year. Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior This Month Prior Five Year Day Last Year Year Average Average (2016-2020) 2020 Henry Hub 4.036 4 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.52 13.96 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 14.76 15.25 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Day Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 228 219 214 200 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 221 216 204 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92.2 92.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.0 7.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0 Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99.2 99.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.2 6.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.8 40.0 U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 72.2 75.7 Total U.S. Demand 95.7 91.2 95.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.94 4.03 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.9 2.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.41 5.48 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.86 2.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.7 3.79 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3 2.83 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.61 7.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.59 3.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.5 38 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.5 33.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.75 80 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 145 595 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 96.27 177.5 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 107.25 120 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)