Utilities - Natural Gas

U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

By Reuters Staff

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the
coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling.
    Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34
a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).
    "The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days
likely to go up a little bit," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. 
    Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 91.2 bcfd
this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. But that is still slightly below last week's 95.7 bcfd.
    Flynn also expects U.S. LNG exports to stay "exceedingly" strong and U.S. supply to remain weak, leading to
a tight market this year, which should support prices.  
     The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June
but still below April's 11.5-bcfd record.
     Refinitiv said average U.S. production would remain unchanged at 92.2 billion cubic feet per day next week
from this week. That is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd.
    With European gas prices at record levels and Asian gas trading near $15 per mmBtu,
analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year. 
            
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)           Current Day  Prior    This Month  Prior      Five Year
                                                                   Day      Last Year   Year       Average
                                                                                        Average    (2016-2020)
                                                                                        2020       
 Henry Hub                                                  4.036        4                   2.13          2.66
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                              14.52    13.96                   3.24          5.19
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                   14.76    15.25                   4.22          6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total                                                              
 (TDD) Degree Days                                                                                 
 Two-Week Total Forecast                              Current Day  Prior    Prior Year  10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                   Day                  Norm       
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                  2        2           2          4             4
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                228      219         214        200           197
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                230      221         216        204           201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand                                                                   
 Forecasts Prior Week   Current  Next Week   This Week  Five-Year
                                                                   Week                 Last Year  Average For Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                91.9     92.2        92.2                         
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                     7.2      7.0         7.0                         
 U.S. LNG Imports                                               0        0           0                         
 Total U.S. Supply                                           99.2     99.2        99.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                            
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                       2.1      2.2         2.2                         
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                       6.5      6.2         6.5                         
 U.S. LNG Exports                                            10.8     10.6        10.7                         
 U.S. Commercial                                              4.4      4.4         4.4                         
 U.S. Residential                                             3.5      3.5         3.6                         
 U.S. Power Plant                                            40.9     36.8        40.0                         
 U.S. Industrial                                             20.8     20.9        21.0                         
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                              4.5      4.6         4.6                         
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                       2.0      1.9         2.0                         
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                            0.1      0.1         0.1                         
 Total U.S. Consumption                                      76.3     72.2        75.7                         
 Total U.S. Demand                                           95.7     91.2        95.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                            
 Hub                                                  Current Day  Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                                     3.94     4.03                                     
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL                           2.9     2.87                                     
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL                               5.41     5.48                                     
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL                             2.86     2.76                                     
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL                              3.7     3.79                                     
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL                              3     2.83                                     
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL                             7.61     7.75                                     
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                                   3.59     3.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per                                                                         
 megawatt-hour)                                                                                    
 Hub                                                  Current Day  Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL                                30.5       38                                     
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                                   29.5    33.25                                     
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL                               69.75       80                                     
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                                       145      595                                     
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL                                96.27    177.5                                     
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                                    107.25      120 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
