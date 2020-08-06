U.S. natgas highest since Dec on rising LNG exports, hot weather

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday rose to their highest since December ahead of a report expected to show a smaller-than-usual weekly storage build, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts the weather will remain hot through late August. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended July 31, when consumers were still cranking up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave that blanketed much of the country since late June. That compares with an increase of 58 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 33 bcf. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 3.271 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 15.0% above the five-year average of 2.845 tcf for this time of year. By the end of the injection season in October, analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high over 4.1 tcf. Front-month gas futures rose 3.5 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.226 per million British thermal units at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 26. With hot weather expected to return, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 90.6 bcfd next week. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday as higher gas prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of gas. U.S. LNG exports are on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants rose to 3.9 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +30 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 215 207 218 200 191 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 210 219 203 194 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.1 88.2 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 7.0 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 94.9 95.2 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.1 2.1 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.8 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 3.9 4.6 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.8 42.0 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.7 78.1 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.5 90.6 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.23 2.07 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.79 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.70 2.69 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.42 1.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.95 1.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.55 1.81 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.18 2.15 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.13 1.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.50 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.50 22.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 9.93 21.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.25 25.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 23.50 25.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)