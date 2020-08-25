U.S. natgas hits fresh 9-month high as hurricane heads for Gulf of Mexico

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were on track to hit a fresh nine-month high on Tuesday with daily output expected to fall to its lowest since May as producers shut offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico before Hurricane Laura hits the region later this week. That higher price move came despite forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) steered clear of U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG export terminals. Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) before hitting the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border, while the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco continue to swirl off the Louisiana coast. Front-month gas futures rose 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.525 per million British thermal units at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 25. Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 40% jump in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 53% increase at the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August have made U.S. LNG more attractive in global markets, which helped push U.S. gas futures up about 40% this month. On a daily basis, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to a two-week low of 4.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) as Hurricane Laura heads toward the nation's biggest LNG export terminal, Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana. On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to fall to a three-month low of 84.9 bcfd, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 21 Aug Aug 21 average (Forecast) 14(Actual) Aug 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +50 +43 +60 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 6 4 10 10 U.S. GFS CDDs 194 197 179 168 156 U.S. GFS TDDs 199 203 183 178 166 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 86.7 87.0 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 7.0 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 93.7 94.0 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.9 1.9 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.0 5.8 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 4.5 4.2 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.1 38.6 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.2 74.8 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 90.6 86.6 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.57 2.39 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.88 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.45 3.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.15 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.40 2.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.76 1.31 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.35 4.09 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.32 1.24 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.50 26.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.50 29.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.75 33.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 56.75 32.08 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 125.25 105.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 80.25 57.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)