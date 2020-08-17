U.S. natgas hold at 8-month high as rising LNG exports offset easing demand

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near an eight-month high on Monday as rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports offset a slow increase in output and forecasts for milder weather and lower air conditioning demand. Front-month gas futures remained unchanged at $2.359 per million British thermal units at 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 5. Electric prices in the U.S. West, meanwhile, soared to record highs for Monday as California consumers prepared for more outages after the grid operator ordered utilities to shut power over the weekend to reduce strain on the system during a brutal heat wave. Gas speculators last week boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds when state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 58% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped pull U.S. gas up about 30% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. That is still well below February's record of 8.7 bcfd. With temperatures expected to moderate now that the hottest days of summer are in the past, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will decline from an average of 90.4 bcfd this week to 88.1 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 14 Aug 7 Aug 14 average (Actual) (Actual) Aug 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +58 +56 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 2 2 6 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 188 206 195 181 174 U.S. GFS TDDs 193 208 197 187 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 89.1 88.6 92.9 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.7 6.8 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.7 95.6 101.2 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.4 4.8 4.7 5.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.7 41.7 39.5 42.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.8 78.0 75.7 79.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 89.7 90.4 88.1 92.6 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.23 2.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.29 1.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.32 2.98 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.06 1.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.11 2.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.35 4.26 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.88 1.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.75 33.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.50 29.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 120.00 336.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 100.00 42.30 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 350.50 217.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 270.75 218.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)