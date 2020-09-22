U.S. natgas holds near 7-wk low as output drop offsets fall in LNG exports

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week low on Tuesday as an expected drop in output to its lowest in two years offset a forecast decline in demand due to a decrease in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Front-month gas futures were unchanged at $1.839 per million British thermal units at 8:34 a.m. EDT (1234 GMT). On Monday, the contract plunged over 10% to its lowest since July 31. Traders said futures, which were down about 33% since hitting an eight-month high in late August, were mostly following the spot market lower. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana plunged to an 11-year low of $1.331 per mmBtu for Tuesday, putting it down almost 50% since it hit a nine-month high in late August. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to fall to 83.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday, its lowest since August 2018, as Tropical Storm Beta swirls along the Texas Coast. That drop occurred even though producers said they did not expect much damage from Beta. With prices expected to remain relatively low, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 81.4 bcfd this week to 83.7 bcfd next week as electric generators burn more gas instead of coal to produce power. That, however, was below Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday due mostly to reduced LNG exports. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to slide to a two-week low of 3.9 bcfd on Tuesday from a four-month high of 7.9 bcfd last week. Gas flows to LNG export plants dropped due to planned maintenance at Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point in Maryland and the continued outage at Cameron in Louisiana. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 18 Sep 11 Sep 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +74 +89 +97 +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 48 40 37 52 70 U.S. GFS CDDs 85 88 137 91 73 U.S. GFS TDDs 133 128 174 143 143 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.4 86.1 85.9 93.7 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.7 5.6 6.2 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 92.2 91.7 92.1 101.8 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 6.0 6.1 5.8 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.9 5.3 5.1 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.2 5.2 4.8 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.6 4.7 3.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 30.5 32.7 33.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.7 68.1 70.6 69.9 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 81.4 83.7 84.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.33 1.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.78 1.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.50 3.30 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.73 0.87 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.44 1.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.05 0.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.51 2.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.90 0.98 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.75 14.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 18.75 16.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.00 17.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 30.29 29.19 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.25 24.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.75 27.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)