U.S. natgas jumps 5% to 11-week high on colder February outlook

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 5% to an 11-week high on Tuesday as a major winter snowstorm continued to batter the Northeast and on forecasts for even colder weather and more heating demand in mid-February. Front-month gas futures were up 14.3 cents, or 5%, to $2.993 per million British thermal units at 8:41 a.m. EST (1341 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 13. On Monday, the front-month settled at its highest level since Dec. 1 after rising over 11%, its biggest daily percentage gain since September. Commodity traders are watching closely for extraordinary price changes after a series of volatile moves in numerous markets attributed to retail traders using Reddit, a social network. Those traders caused big moves in small stocks like video game retailer GameStop Corp in late January and silver over the past few days, prompting some to wonder whether the "Reddit crowd" was migrating into other fast-moving commodity markets like gas. Energy traders, however, said they have not heard that Reddit users were having much of an impact on the gas market, but suggested they could have boosted interest in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG). Volume on UNG hit 10.7 million lots on Monday, its highest daily volume since December. That compares with a daily average of around 5.1 million lots traded over the past year. Exchange-traded funds are viewed as more vulnerable to herd-like activity than underlying futures contracts. So far on Tuesday, just over 300,000 UNG lots have traded. Data provider Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 127.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 143.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and heating use increases. That forecast for next week was much higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. In the spot market, meanwhile, cold weather this week boosted next-day gas at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in southwest Pennsylvania to its highest level since March 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jan 29 Jan 22 Jan 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jan 29 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -184 -128 -155 -146 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 2.98 2.75 1.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 6.50 6.41 2.91 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 8.52 8.87 3.29 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 508 471 388 422 424 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 5 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 510 473 393 428 425 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.8 90.5 90.7 93.0 81.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.0 9.3 9.3 8.4 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 100.0 100.0 100.1 101.7 89.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.8 2.9 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.6 5.7 5.2 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.0 10.8 11.0 9.3 3.2 U.S. Commercial 18.2 18.1 21.9 14.7 14.9 U.S. Residential 31.1 30.5 37.5 24.0 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 26.9 29.2 30.0 25.4 U.S. Industrial 25.5 25.3 26.9 24.5 24.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.9 3.3 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.5 108.2 123.4 100.7 96.9 Total U.S. Demand 129.1 127.4 143.0 117.9 107.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.88 2.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.91 2.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.62 3.52 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.58 2.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.77 2.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.35 5.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.22 3.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.66 2.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 70.00 91.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.75 36.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 16.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 34.75 33.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.50 26.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.00 26.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)