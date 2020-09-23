U.S. natgas jumps 6% from 7-week low as demand and LNG exports rise

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 6% on Wednesday from a seven-week low in the prior session as output continues to slide lower, demand edges up and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increase. Front-month gas futures rose 11.2 cents, or 6.1%, to $1.946 per million British thermal units at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since July 31 for a second day in a row. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to fall to 83.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, its lowest since August 2018 as low prices earlier this year prompted energy firms to cut back on drilling by so much that the amount of gas from new wells was no longer enough to cover declines at existing wells. The rig count fell to a record low in mid August. With low prices earlier in the week, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 82.0 bcfd this week to 84.4 bcfd next week as electric generators burn more gas instead of coal to produce power. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to rise from a two-week low of 3.9 bcfd on Tuesday to 4.0 bcfd on Wednesday as some vessels docked in the Gulf of Mexico after Tropical Storm Beta dissipated. For the month, LNG feedgas averaged 5.4 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive. U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, were on track to average 6.0 bcfd in September, which would top August's record 5.9 bcfd. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 18 Sep 11 Sep 18 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 18 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +74 +89 +97 +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 57 48 37 52 73 U.S. GFS CDDs 84 85 137 91 70 U.S. GFS TDDs 141 133 174 143 143 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.4 85.6 85.7 93.7 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.7 5.5 6.1 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 92.2 91.2 91.7 101.8 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 6.0 6.1 5.8 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.9 5.3 5.0 6.1 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.2 5.2 4.8 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.7 4.7 3.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 31.0 33.3 33.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.8 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.7 68.7 71.3 69.9 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 85.4 82.0 84.4 84.3 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.49 1.33 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.17 0.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.64 3.50 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.10 0.73 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.50 1.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.30 1.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.00 2.51 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.07 0.90 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 20.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 18.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.25 16.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.75 30.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 36.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 38.50 32.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)