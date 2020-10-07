U.S. natgas jumps over 5% as producers shut wells ahead of Hurricane Delta

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 5% on Wednesday as producers shut wells in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, cutting output, and on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That move higher came despite worries Delta could cut liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as happened with Hurricane Laura in late August. Actual LNG exports, however, were at their highest since April. Delta is expected to slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Friday. Front-month gas futures were up 12.8 cents, or 5.1%, to $2.648 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to drop from a four-month low of 84.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday to a 26-month low of 83.3 bcfd on Wednesday as Gulf Coast producers shut in wells. That data is preliminary and subject to change later in the day. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said energy firms shut in 0.2 bcfd, or 9%, of offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production. With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would slip from 87.0 bcfd this week to 86.8 bcfd next week. That, however, was higher than Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, now that Cameron in Louisiana exited an outage caused by Hurricane Laura. Traders noted exports should rise further next week when Cove Point in Maryland is expected to exit its maintenance outage. In the spot market, next-day gas at the PG&E Gate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California rose more than $4 per mmBtu to its highest since March 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 2 Sep 25 Oct 2 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 2 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +76 +102 +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 104 97 75 73 124 U.S. GFS CDDs 55 55 99 72 42 U.S. GFS TDDs 159 152 174 145 166 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.6 86.0 86.2 94.2 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.7 6.5 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.6 92.7 92.7 101.5 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 5.9 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.4 7.4 8.6 6.1 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.3 6.0 5.9 5.8 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.9 6.2 6.2 5.8 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 31.0 30.0 31.1 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.8 22.1 21.8 21.5 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 71.5 70.0 70.4 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 83.4 87.0 86.8 84.6 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.86 1.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.15 1.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.00 3.93 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.09 0.99 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.47 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.31 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.24 4.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.61 0.17 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.25 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.25 19.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 23.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.08 37.64 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 55.00 41.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.50 47.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)