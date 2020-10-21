Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Utilities - Multiline

U.S. natgas jumps to 20-month high over $3 on rising LNG exports

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed over 4% to a fresh 20-month high on Wednesday
as liquefied natural gas exports rise and output eases.
    Front-month gas futures rose 13.5 cents, or 4.6%, to $3.048 per million British thermal
units at 8:47 a.m. EDT (1247 GMT). That is the first time the contract rose over $3 since January 2019
and puts the contract up about 70% from a recent low of $1.795 on Sept. 21.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.2 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) so far in October, which would be its lowest month since September 2018. That compares
with a four-month low of 87.2 bcfd in September and an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
    Those production declines come as low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand
destruction caused energy firms to shut oil and gas wells and cut back on new drilling by so much that
output from new wells no longer offsets existing well declines.
    As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump
from 90.0 bcfd this week to 97.7 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.0 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7
bcfd in September.
    That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month
in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas
prices prompt buyers to reverse cargo cancellations.
    In the spot market, next-day gas rose to its highest since March 2019 at both the AECO hub
NG-ASH-ALB-SNL and PG&E Gate NG-CG-PGE-SNL because of colder-than-normal weather in Alberta and
hotter-than-normal weather in Northern California.
    
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Oct 16        Oct 9         Oct 16     average    
                                       (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Oct 16    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +56           +46          +92         +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             210           203          173         145          181
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             33             35           28          31           24
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             243           238          201         176          205
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             84.7           88.3         88.2        95.7         80.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2           5.7          6.0         7.4          7.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        90.9           94.1         94.2       103.1         87.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2           2.3          2.3         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2           6.1          6.0         5.4          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.5           7.7          8.6         6.9          2.3
 U.S. Commercial                           5.8           7.2          9.2         7.5          6.7
 U.S. Residential                          5.6           8.3          12.5        9.2          7.0
 U.S. Power Plant                         30.9           29.4         28.9        28.8         26.8
 U.S. Industrial                          21.9           22.6         23.5        22.1         21.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.2           4.4          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           2.0          2.2         2.0          1.8
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.4           73.9         80.9        74.0         67.7
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.2           90.0         97.7        88.7         76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  2.57           2.30                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.48           1.28                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            4.22           4.10                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          1.31           1.12                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          2.72           2.42                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        2.07           1.60                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          4.68           3.49                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                0.62           0.48 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             32.25         28.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                21.50         22.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             29.50         21.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   29.13         32.94                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              45.88         35.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   50.25         51.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
