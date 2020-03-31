Energy
U.S. natgas little changed as higher oil prices offset lower demand forecast

    March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday as a jump in oil prices
offset an increase in output and forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than
previously expected.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were unchanged at
$1.691 per million British thermal units at 8:28 a.m. EDT (1228 GMT). That keeps the contract within a
dime of its $1.602 close on March 23, which was its lowest settle since September 1995.
    Oil prices, meanwhile, firmed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year
lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher
levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year when economic growth is
expected to return once governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of
coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 and 2025 for 14
days and four days in a row, respectively.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
this week to 92.9 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Monday of 97.9 bcfd this
week and 94.9 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.1 bcfd on Monday from 9.3 bcfd on
Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily
high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Milder weather helped pressure next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana to
its lowest since March 2016.
    Analysts expect U.S. gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high by the end of the 2020 April-October
injection season as steps to slow the coronavirus spread cut demand while efforts to reduce new drilling
will not prevent output from hitting a  record high this year.
    Gas output is expected to average a record 95.3 bcfd in 2020 before falling to 92.6 bcfd in 2021. If
correct, that would be the first decline in U.S. production since 2016 and compares with the current
all-time annual high of 92.2 bcfd in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration
projections.
    On a daily basis, gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 bcfd on Monday from 93.8
bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.5 bcfd last week and an
all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30.
              
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             170            183          185          194          201
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              31             33           26          26            21
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             201            216          211          220          222
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.8         93.9        90.2          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.5          7.0          8.1          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5          100.3        100.9        98.3          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.9          2.8          2.7          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.2          9.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.8          8.1         10.5          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.2         11.1        15.5          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           26.8         27.0        25.3          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.1        23.1          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.5         75.1        81.2          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           98.1         92.9        92.7          93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.65           1.70                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.44           1.13                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.14           2.13                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.24           1.07                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.45           1.33                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.50           1.20                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.65           1.58                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.21           0.28                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.25          16.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.50          17.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             40.75          20.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   17.00          15.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              16.00          15.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   17.25          18.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
