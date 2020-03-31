U.S. natgas little changed as higher oil prices offset lower demand forecast

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday as a jump in oil prices offset an increase in output and forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were unchanged at $1.691 per million British thermal units at 8:28 a.m. EDT (1228 GMT). That keeps the contract within a dime of its $1.602 close on March 23, which was its lowest settle since September 1995. Oil prices, meanwhile, firmed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year when economic growth is expected to return once governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 and 2025 for 14 days and four days in a row, respectively. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 92.9 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Monday of 97.9 bcfd this week and 94.9 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.1 bcfd on Monday from 9.3 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Milder weather helped pressure next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana to its lowest since March 2016. Analysts expect U.S. gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high by the end of the 2020 April-October injection season as steps to slow the coronavirus spread cut demand while efforts to reduce new drilling will not prevent output from hitting a record high this year. Gas output is expected to average a record 95.3 bcfd in 2020 before falling to 92.6 bcfd in 2021. If correct, that would be the first decline in U.S. production since 2016 and compares with the current all-time annual high of 92.2 bcfd in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration projections. On a daily basis, gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 bcfd on Monday from 93.8 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 170 183 185 194 201 U.S. GFS CDDs 31 33 26 26 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 201 216 211 220 222 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.8 93.9 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.5 7.0 8.1 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 100.3 100.9 98.3 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.2 9.4 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.8 8.1 10.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.2 11.1 15.5 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 26.8 27.0 25.3 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.1 23.1 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.5 75.1 81.2 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 98.1 92.9 92.7 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.65 1.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.44 1.13 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.14 2.13 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.45 1.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.65 1.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.21 0.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.25 16.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 17.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 17.00 15.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 16.00 15.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 17.25 18.50