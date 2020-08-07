Energy
U.S. natgas on track for highest since Dec on hot weather, rising LNG exports

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday, putting the contract on track for its
highest close since December, as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increase and on forecasts the
weather will remain hot through late August.
    Front-month gas futures for September delivery rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.201 per million
British thermal units at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), on track for their highest close since Dec. 26. The
front-month, however, was also on track for its highest close since December early Wednesday and
Thursday but ended slightly down both days.
    For the week, the contract was up 23%, its biggest weekly gain since September 2009 due mostly to
Monday's giant 17% increase.
    Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, gas for September
delivery at the European Title Transfer Facility benchmark in the Netherlands also soared
this week, jumping over 56%. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe again for
the first time in months.
    U.S. LNG exports in August were on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of
pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August from a
21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes - the most in a month.
 
    With hot weather expected to return after Hurricane Isaias cooled the East Coast, data provider
Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) this week to 90.6 bcfd next week and 91.9 bcfd in two weeks. That is a little lower than
Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday as higher gas prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of
gas.
        
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           Aug 7         Jul 31       Jul 31     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +52            +33          +51         +44      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              2            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             215            215          218         200          190
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             217            217          219         203          193
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.5           88.1         88.2        92.3         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.7          7.0         8.1          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.3           94.9         95.2       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.3            2.1          2.1         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            5.8          5.8         4.8          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.2            3.9          4.6         4.3          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.6         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.7           40.8         42.0        43.6         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.5        21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          2.1         2.0          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.7           76.7         78.1        79.3         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         91.9           88.5         90.6        91.4         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.26           2.23                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.34           1.58                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.72           2.70                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.31           1.42                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.94           1.95                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.42           1.55                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.99           2.18                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.93           1.13                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             22.50          26.50                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                25.25          24.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.00          22.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   18.13           9.93                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              24.75          23.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   24.75          23.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
