U.S. natgas on track to hit highest price since November as hurricane shuts output

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were on track to hit their highest since November on Tuesday as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports keep rising and producers shut Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of Hurricane Delta. That move higher came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower domestic demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Delta is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Florida on Friday. Front-month gas futures were up 2.5 cents, or 1.0%, at $2.640 per million British thermal units at 8:49 a.m EDT (1249 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since November. On Monday, the front-month closed at its highest since Aug. 31. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to drop to 84.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday, its lowest since August 2018 as producers shut wells for Hurricane Delta. That data is preliminary and subject to change later in the day. For the month, output has averaged 86.4 bcfd so far in October, down from a four-month low of 87.2 bcfd in September. Those declines come as low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused producers to shut wells and cut back on new drilling so much that output from new wells no longer offsets existing well declines. With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would slip from 86.0 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week. That was lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Monday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.0 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, as vessels started returning to Cameron in Louisiana. Traders noted Cove Point in Maryland was expected to exit a maintenance outage next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 2 Sep 25 Oct 2 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 2 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +76 +102 +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 97 92 75 73 120 U.S. GFS CDDs 55 56 99 72 43 U.S. GFS TDDs 152 148 174 145 163 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.6 86.5 86.7 94.2 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.6 6.4 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.6 93.1 93.1 101.5 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.7 5.9 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.4 7.2 7.9 6.1 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.3 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.9 6.3 6.5 5.8 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 30.3 29.2 31.1 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.8 22.1 21.8 21.5 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 70.9 69.8 70.4 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 83.4 86.0 85.8 84.6 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.92 1.41 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.10 0.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.93 3.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.99 0.84 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.47 1.06 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.31 0.91 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.06 2.27 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.17 0.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 18.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.75 15.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.50 15.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.64 25.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.50 35.81 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.75 37.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)