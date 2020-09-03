U.S. natgas rebounds on warmer weather view ahead of storage report

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday on warmer weather forecasts and as investors awaited a federal storage report expected to show a below-normal build last week after Hurricane Laura cut production. Front-month gas futures rose 6.1 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.547 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT). On Wednesday, prices fell to a near one-week low of $2.415 mmBtu. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 34 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended August 28. That compares with an increase of 77 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 66 bcf. "Some of the cooler forecasts in the mid-west are turning a little bit warmer and that's giving the market a little bit of support," Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said. Prices could bounce if the EIA reports a smaller build than the market expects, Flynn said, adding "and there could possibly be a surprise (in the report) because of the production shutdowns." Hurricane Laura, which landed as a major Category 4 storm near the Texas-Louisiana border last week had knocked 60% of natural gas offshore production. Refinitiv data indicated 148 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks, increasing from 144 CDDs the previous day. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses. Demand in the Lower 48 is expected to decline slightly, falling from 85.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 84.3 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, producers were ramping up output after there was no significant damage to offshore production facilities from the storm. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average Aug 28 (Forecast) (Actual) U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +34 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 17 20 9 20 21 U.S. GFS CDDs 148 144 174 139 129 U.S. GFS TDDs 165 164 183 159 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Five-Year Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 87.5 87.7 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.3 6.9 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.1 93.8 94.6 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.0 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 6.2 6.0 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 2.9 4.4 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.7 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.8 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 42.4 38.1 35.5 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.7 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.6 74.3 72.0 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.6 85.4 84.3 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.15 2.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.74 1.36 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.59 3.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.17 2.08 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.17 2.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.91 1.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.50 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.00 26.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.50 27.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 105.00 32.20 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 97.00 46.42 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 78.00 33.75 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)