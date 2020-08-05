U.S. natgas rise to highest since Dec on rising LNG exports, hot weather

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Wednesday to their highest since December as liquefied natural gas exports climbed while the weather was expected to remain hotter-than-normal through late August. Traders noted any lingering concerns that prices would fall as U.S. stockpiles fill to maximum levels have gone away now that power generators have burned record amounts of gas to keep air conditioners humming since late June and as LNG companies boost their exports again. Analysts, however, still expect inventories to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Front-month gas futures rose 3.7 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.230 per million British thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 26. That kept the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since November 2019. Hurricane Isaias, which hit North Carolina Monday night, briefly broke the heat wave that has blanketed much of the country since late June. The storm knocked out power to more than three million homes and businesses from North Carolina to Maine. Its remnants are over Quebec. But with hot weather expected to return, data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.6 bcfd this week to 91.0 bcfd next week. That is a little lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday as higher gas prices cause power generators to burn more coal instead of gas. U.S. LNG exports are on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants rose to 4.0 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 207 213 218 200 192 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 216 219 203 196 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.1 88.3 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.9 7.0 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 95.0 95.3 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.1 2.1 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 5.8 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 3.9 4.8 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.7 42.2 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.7 78.3 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.6 91.0 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.07 1.95 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.79 1.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.69 2.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.56 1.43 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.92 1.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.81 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.15 2.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.51 0.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.75 30.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.50 29.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 27.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 21.13 28.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.50 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.50 28.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)