U.S. natgas rises 2% as pipeline exports increase, despite less hot forecasts

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 2% on Tuesday as pipeline exports increase despite forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for August delivery rose 3.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.768 per million British thermal units at 7:51 a.m. EDT (1151 GMT). September futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 4 cents to $1.83 per mmBtu. Even though the hottest days of summer are likely past, meteorologists project temperatures will remain above-normal in the Lower 48 U.S. states through at least mid August. The weather has already been hotter-than-normal every day since late June. Refinitiv said U.S. production averaged 88.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slide from 91.0 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.62 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 225 228 219 207 199 U.S. GFS TDDs 226 229 220 210 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 89.0 88.9 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 6.9 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.8 95.8 95.8 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.2 4.2 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 43.8 41.7 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 79.7 77.7 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 91.0 89.9 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.85 1.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.89 1.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.58 2.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.32 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.71 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.73 1.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.35 1.68 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.97 1.09 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.25 28.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.25 32.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.50 26.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.42 44.20 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.30 24.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 37.25 25.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)