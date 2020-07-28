Energy
July 28, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. natgas rises 2% as pipeline exports increase, despite less hot forecasts

7 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 2% on
Tuesday as pipeline exports increase despite forecasts for less
hot weather and lower air conditioning demand over the next two
weeks than previously expected.
    On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures
 for August delivery rose 3.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.768
per million British thermal units at 7:51 a.m. EDT (1151 GMT).
    September futures, which will soon be the
front-month, were up about 4 cents to $1.83 per mmBtu.
    Even though the hottest days of summer are likely past,
meteorologists project temperatures will remain above-normal in
the Lower 48 U.S. states through at least mid August. The
weather has already been hotter-than-normal every day since late
June.
    Refinitiv said U.S. production averaged 88.5 billion cubic
feet per day (bcfd) in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd
in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4
bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will
slide from 91.0 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week. That is
lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
    Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3
bcfd (34% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low
of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February.
Utilization was about 90% in 2019.
    U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in
neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners.
    Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd
so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the
all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports
to Mexico averaged 5.62 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44
bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Jul 24         Jul 17       Jul 24     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jul 24    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +29            +37          +56         +33      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              1              1            1           3            2
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             225            228          219         207          199
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             226            229          220         210          201
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              89.0           89.0         88.9        91.4         78.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.8          6.9         8.1          8.2
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.8           95.8         95.8        98.4         86.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.4            2.4          2.4         2.6          2.0
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8            5.7          5.6         5.1          4.2
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.7            3.2          4.2         5.9          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.5          3.5         3.5          3.5
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.9           43.8         41.7        41.6         37.2
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.4        21.5         20.3
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.2            2.1          2.1         2.1          2.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.8           79.7         77.7        77.6         72.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         92.7           91.0         89.9        91.2         80.3
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.85           1.77                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.89           1.78                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.58           2.41                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.32           1.24                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.71           1.66                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.73           1.72                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.35           1.68                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.97           1.09                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             46.25          28.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                41.25          32.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             25.50          26.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   24.42          44.20                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              45.30          24.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   37.25          25.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below