U.S. natgas rises to 9-month high as output collapses ahead of Hurricane Laura

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were on track to hit a fresh nine-month high on Wednesday as output dropped to its lowest since 2018 as producers shut offshore wells ahead of Hurricane Laura. That higher price move came despite a drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to an 18-month low as vessels steered clear of the storm. Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (109 kph) before slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border tonight. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for September delivery rose 3.4 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.523 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 25. The October contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 1.2% to $2.63 per mmBtu. Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 76% jump in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 57% increase at the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August have made U.S. LNG more attractive in global markets, which helped push U.S. gas futures up about 41% this month. On a daily basis, U.S. LNG exports were on track to fall to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), their lowest since February 2019, as exporters shut or reduced output at their Gulf Coast terminals ahead of Laura. The amount of gas flowing to Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana fell to zero for the first time since it started operating in 2016. U.S. output, meanwhile, was on track to drop to 84.2 bcfd, its lowest since September 2018, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 21 Aug Aug 21 average (Forecast) 14(Actual) Aug 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +50 +43 +60 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 6 5 4 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 195 194 179 168 153 U.S. GFS TDDs 201 199 183 178 164 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 86.4 86.6 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.1 7.0 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 93.4 93.6 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.9 1.8 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.1 5.8 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 4.0 3.4 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.6 39.3 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.7 75.4 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 90.6 86.4 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.54 2.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.69 1.88 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.50 3.45 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.38 2.40 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.76 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.85 4.35 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.44 1.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 33.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.00 34.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.92 18.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.50 56.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 122.00 125.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 79.25 80.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)