U.S. natgas scales near two-year peak on higher demand outlook

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest in nearly two years on Monday on forecasts for higher heating demand and concerns that a storm could disrupt Gulf Coast production. Front-month gas futures rose 8.8 cents, or 3%, to $3.059 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:44 a.m. EDT. Prices earlier rose to their highest since Jan. 25, 2019 at $3.080 per mmBtu. "We are seeing some very cold weather temperatures that will be coming across in the next week, so we are going to see some very strong demand," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Data provider Refinitiv predicted 212 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year normal of 204 HDDs. HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses. Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 97 bcfd this week to 97.4 bcfd next week. Concerns that Tropical Storm Zeta, which was poised to turn into a hurricane as it approached the Gulf of Mexico, would disrupt oil and gas production, was also fuelling price gains, Flynn said. Chevron Corp and BP have evacuated staff from their U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities ahead of the storm. U.S. output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was at 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Sunday, Refinitiv said. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 23 Oct 16 Oct 23 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 23 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +40 +49 +89 +67 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 212 216 263 197 204 U.S. GFS CDDs 23 26 18 23 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 235 242 281 220 223 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 87.9 87.8 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.6 6.7 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 94.5 94.5 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.9 6.0 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.7 8.9 9.0 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 7.2 9.3 10.0 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 8.2 12.4 13.9 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 29.3 27.9 26.0 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.6 23.6 23.4 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.7 79.8 80.0 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 89.8 97.0 97.4 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.91 2.99 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.20 0.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.11 4.18 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.14 0.67 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.93 2.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.44 1.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.42 4.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -0.86 0.14 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.25 24.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.75 27.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.25 23.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 38.70 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.50 36.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 47.25