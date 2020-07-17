U.S. natgas slips on less hot weather despite record Mexico pipe exports

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped over 1% on Friday on forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected. That decline comes even though pipeline exports to Mexico are on track to hit a record monthly high. Front-month gas futures fell 2.5 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.698 per million British thermal units at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1202 GMT). For the week, the front-month was on track to drop about 6% after rising almost 21% in the prior two weeks. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As consumers crank up their air conditioners, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 90.8 bcfd this week to 93.0 bcfd next week and 93.3 bcfd in two weeks. That, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.3 bcfd (33% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Flows to Freeport in Texas remained at zero for an 11th day in a row. U.S. pipeline exports, meanwhile, rose as consumers in neighboring countries cranked up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in July, up from 2.3 bcfd in June, but still below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.56 bcfd so far this month, up from 5.44 bcfd in June and on track to top the record 5.55 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 17 Jul 10 Jul 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +42 +45 +44 +37 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 244 252 220 206 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 245 253 222 210 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.2 88.0 88.2 89.1 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 6.9 8.2 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.9 95.0 95.0 97.3 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.7 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.1 3.4 3.8 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 42.7 43.3 45.2 42.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.5 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 79.2 81.2 78.2 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 89.4 90.8 93.0 91.4 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.79 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.57 1.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.49 2.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.30 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.44 1.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.96 1.92 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.54 1.57 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.75 23.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.25 33.42 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.50 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.58 14.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 42.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.50 27.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)