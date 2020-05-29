Energy
U.S. natural gas futures up at 3-wk high on rising air conditioning use

    May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a three-week high on Friday on forecasts for
warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
    Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.5 cents,
or 1.4%, to $1.852 per million British thermal units at 7:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT).
    That puts the front-month on track for its highest close since May 7 due mostly to the roll from the
lower-priced June to the higher-priced July futures.
    For the week, the contract was up about 7% after rising about 5% last week. But for the month, the
contract was down about 5% after jumping by a 17-month high of 19% in the prior month.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
about 21% and 44% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the U.S. economy will snap back as
governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.2 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 78.5 bcfd
this week to 79.3 bcfd next week and 82.4 bcfd in two weeks. That compares with Refinitiv's demand
forecasts on Thursday of 78.4 bcfd for the next two weeks.
    With U.S. gas prices higher than European benchmarks through the summer
, U.S. LNG exports dropped to an average of 6.5 bcfd so far in May as buyers cancel cargoes.
That compares with a four-month low in U.S. exports of 8.1 bcfd in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in
February.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 29        May 22        May 29     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 29    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +112           +109         +118        +103     
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              18             16           24          32           27
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             140            140          125         120          118
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             158            156          149         152          145
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.2         88.3        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.0          6.2         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.2         94.5        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            6.0          6.3         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.7          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.1          4.0         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           29.3         29.7        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.7          1.8         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           65.7         66.2        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           78.5         79.3        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.79           1.78                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.33           1.52                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.51           2.61                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.36           1.46                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.64           1.70                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.62           1.58                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.19           2.28                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.54           1.63                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.25          21.00                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                25.50          23.25                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             23.25          21.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.00          21.13                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              16.75          17.88                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   24.00          30.00                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
