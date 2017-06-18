FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bodies of USS Fitzgerald sailors found in ship's flooded compartments- U.S. Navy
June 18, 2017 / 2:27 AM

Bodies of USS Fitzgerald sailors found in ship's flooded compartments- U.S. Navy

1 Min Read

YOKOSUKA, June 18 (Reuters) - The bodies of sailors missing since the destroyer the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container vessel were found in flooded compartments in the damaged ship, the United States Navy said on Sunday.

"As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing sailors were located," the U.S. Seventh Fleet said in a statement.

The statement did not say if all seven missing crew members were found in the ship, however Japanese media reported that all seven had been found dead.

The sailors were reported missing after the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship south of Tokyo Bay in Japan early on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)

