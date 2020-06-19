Fired Navy captain fell far short of expectations on coronavirus-hit carrier, Navy says

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy said on Friday that its investigation into the handling of an outbreak of coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier showed that the fired captain, Brett Crozier, and the admiral leading the strike group both fell “well short” of expectations.

“I will not reassign Captain Brett Crozier as the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, nor will he be eligible for future command,” Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, told a Pentagon news conference, explaining his decision not to reinstate Crozier.

Reuters was first to report earlier on Friday the Navy’s decision not to reinstate Crozier and to put Rear Admiral Stuart Baker’s promotion to a second star on hold. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)