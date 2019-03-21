Washington state seeks to join lawsuit over Navy ship cleaning

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked to join a lawsuit by environmental groups accusing the U.S. Navy of polluting an inlet of the Puget Sound with toxic metals when it cleaned the hull of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in 2017.

In a filing on Wednesday in Tacoma federal court, Ferguson said several more decommissioned Navy vessels are moored in the waters of Washington state, and the lawsuit could significantly impact how they are regulated in the future.

