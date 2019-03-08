U.S. Navy, Defense Department to pay $64 million for Virginia Superfund cleanup

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will pay nearly $64 million for cleanup costs at a Superfund site in Portsmouth, Virginia under a consent decree reached on Thursday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia.

Located on an industrialized waterfront of the Elizabeth River, the Atlantic Wood Industries (AWI) site was added to the Superfund list nearly three decades ago. The consent decree was filed on Thursday in Virginia federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tWMSRD