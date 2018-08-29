FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Navy seizes hundreds of weapons from boat in Gulf of Aden -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy seized hundreds of small arms, including AK-47s, from an unflagged boat in the Gulf of Aden, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place on Tuesday and the boarding was carried out by the crew of the Jason Dunham destroyer. The unflagged vessel was a traditional dhow, or sailing boat.

The defense official declined to comment on the destination of the small vessel, but it was being investigated.

The Gulf of Aden is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East, with Yemen to the north, Somalia to the south and the Arabian Sea to the east.

The defense official added that U.S. Navy and allied ships have carried out similar operations in the past, including seizing drugs from vessels in the area. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

