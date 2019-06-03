Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China

THE HAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is seeking to “level the playing field” with China after decades of unfair trade practices.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to insure that Chinese companies and U.S. companies are doing business on equal terms, he said.

“We’re very concerned that Western companies, American companies and others that enter the Chinese markets aren’t treated the same way that Chinese companies are treated when they enter those Western markets,” Pompeo said after talks with his Dutch counterpart, Foreign Minister Stef Blok. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)