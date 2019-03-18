Judge tosses lawsuit against EPA over NYC water pollution

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit attempting to force the Environmental Protection Agency to replace New York state water quality standards to prevent raw sewage from fouling waterways around New York City.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick said federal courts only have jurisdiction to force EPA actions when the agency ignores a mandatory duty, and the duty to change New York’s standards under the Clean Water Act was not mandatory. The 2017 lawsuit was filed by Riverkeeper, the Natural Resources Defense Council and seven other environmental groups.

