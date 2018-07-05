FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sanctions 3 Nicaraguan officials for rights abuse, corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned three Nicaraguan officials for their involvement in “serious human rights abuse” and corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The three officials sanctioned are Francisco Javier Diaz Madriz, Nicaragua’s police commissioner; Fidel Antonio Moreno Briones, the secretary of the Managua mayor’s office; and Jose Francisco Lopez Centeno, president of the state-owned oil company Petronic.

“The violence perpetrated by the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega against the Nicaraguan people and the efforts of those close to the Ortega regime to illicitly enrich themselves is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

