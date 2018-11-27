U.S. sanctions wife as well as close aide to Nicaragua's Ortega

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it had sanctioned Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of the country’s President Daniel Ortega, and close aide Nestor Moncada Lau, accusing them of undermining Nicaragua’s democracy.

“Murillo and her political operators have systematically sought to dismantle democratic institutions and loot the wealth of Nicaragua to consolidate their grip on power,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, saying the United States “is committed to holding the Ortega regime accountable for the violent protests and widespread corruption that have led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent Nicaraguans and destroyed their economy.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)