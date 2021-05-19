U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO -State Dept report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration placed sanctions on the company behind Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, but immediately waived them due to national interest concerns, a State Department report being sent to Congress said on Wednesday.

The administration also sanctioned four Russian vessels and four other Russian entities, measures that opponents of the natural gas pipeline have said will not likely stop its completion.